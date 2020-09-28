Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to consider resuming flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The ministries and departments of Tajikistan and representatives of Uzbekistan government will discuss the opening of borders between the two states and the resumption of flights between Tashkent and Dushanbe, which closed on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports referring to the government of Tajikistan.

A delegation of Uzbekistan government, which included the heads of almost all ministries and departments, arrived in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe this morning.

The parties will also discuss the development and enhancement of cooperation between the two states in the spheres of economy, finance, energy, culture, education, transport, trade, tourism, industry, science.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will arrive in Dushanbe tomorrow and will be the first head of government of a foreign state to visit Tajikistan after the onset of coronavirus infection.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan will be open for road, rail, and air transport.

