Wizz Air, AirBaltic, Georgian Airways cancel flights amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, Latvian flag carrier AirBaltic and Georgian Airways have made changes to their flight schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Wizz Air has cancelled its flight between Riga and Tbilisi that was scheduled on December 19.

The following flights have been postponed:

- flight between Dortmund and Kutaisi until December 18, 2020.

- flight between Vilnius and Kutaisi until January 12, 2021.

On.ge online media outlet reported based on the Georgian Civic Aviation Agency (GCAA) that the decision on postponement was made due to the border restrictions imposed in Latvia, Lithuania and Germany amid the coronavirus-related epidemiological situation there.

Meanwhile, AirBaltic has also cancelled its regular flights until November 28. However, it will be carrying out flights for repatriation of Georgians and foreigners amid the pandemic.

Tbilisi-based Georgian Airways will meanwhile continue to carry out its Tbilisi-Vienna-Tbilisi and Tbilisi-Berlin.

However, Tbilisi-Berlin-Tbilisi flights will be cancelled on November 6, 13, 20, 27. The Tbilisi-Vienna-Tbilisi flights will be cancelled on November 5, 12, 19, 26.

The GCAA calls on the citizens to plan their flights carefully and to take into consideration the coronavirus-related restrictions published by official, verified sources.

Georgia shut down air traffic on March 21 in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, the government has evacuated over 10,000 Georgian citizens from abroad amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, around 20,000 others were provided with accommodation, food, basic needs, medicines, financial help, online medical consultations and support to receive medical services abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356