Turkey to launch floating hotel in Van city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A floating hotel will be launched in the Turkish city of Van, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

According to the ASCO, the ship on which this facility will be located has already been set afloat and will be put into operation after necessary repairs.

The municipality of Van city stated that the project will contribute to the development of tourism and employment growth.

