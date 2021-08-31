Uzbekistan sees rise in demand for air tickets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Russian Aviasales company noted a 35 percent increase in demand for air tickets in Uzbekistan, thanks to the "long weekend" in early September, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Uzbekistan’s residents are most actively interested in Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia; in particular, Istanbul, Kyiv.

Among Russian cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, as well as Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and Sochi are popular.

Demand for domestic routes increased by 32 percent. Most often, residents of Uzbekistan bought tickets to Tashkent, Fergana, and Bukhara. The average visit time in another city among Uzbeks is 3 to 5 days.

Moreover, Uzbekistan Airways JSC reports that the company will perform additional flights on the route Tashkent - Urgench - Tashkent on September 2 and 4.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri