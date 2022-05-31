Russian airline to resume flight from Makhachkala to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Russia's UTair Aviation will resume flights on the Makhachkala-Baku-Makhachkala route from June 2022, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the Makhachkala airport.

The flights will be carried out on Fridays and Sundays.

"The scheduled departure time from Makhachkala Uytash Airport is 15:00 (GMT+3), arriving in Azerbaijan's capital at 17:30 (GMT+4), while the return flight is at 18:30 (GMT+4) with the arrival time at 18:30 (GMT+3) at Makhachkala Uytash Airport," said the statement.