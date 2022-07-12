Azerbaijani Customs Committee talks about measures to simplify intermodal cargo transfer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. An important place is occupied by the simplification of intermodal transportation among the measures taken by customs authorities to develop the transit potential of Azerbaijan, the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee of told Trend.

Committee noted that only the numbers of wagons change without changing the SMGS waybill in case of container cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in the direction of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, in order to speed up the passage of customs procedures in Azerbaijan’s Baku International Seaport and Port of Hovsan.

"Steps were taken to connect to European New Computerized Transit System (NCTS) in order to improve measures related to the business environment and Azerbaijan’s position in international rankings," the committee said.

"Therefore, Azerbaijani State Customs Committee implemented an appropriate twinning project in the process of joining the European New Computerized Transit System (NCTS), in order to join Convention on Common Transit and simplify documentation in trade in goods and support, from June 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022," committee added.

"Its main goal was to simplify trade procedures between the EU countries and Azerbaijan," the State Customs Committee said.

Committee also emphasized that usage of NCTS through the usage of unified documentation minimized the number of documents required for customs procedures.

"Additionally, this document allowed us to speed up the assessment of possible risks through the electronic exchange of information throughout the route of cargo transportation," the customs committee added.

"We also received an additional opportunity to bring Azerbaijani goods under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand to foreign markets, including EU markets, with the help of this decision," the press service said.

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan have prepared an agreement and technical specifications, within the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program - CAREC Advanced Transit System (CATS) program, for software for using an alternative digital transit system based on the NCTS.