Role of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route growing in modern conditions - Kazakh PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) is growing in modern conditions, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said during the meeting of the Heads of State Council of SCO member states held via videoconference, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

He called for joint efforts to develop promising transport and transit corridors.

"Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport has sufficient potential to become a hub on the route "India - the countries of the Persian Gulf - Iran - Kazakhstan - Russia". In modern conditions, the role of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor in ensuring transit flows between Europe, Central Asia, and China is also increasing. Joint implementation of the possibilities of this route will ensure stable volumes of cargo and sustainable transportation," Smailov stated.