Turkmenistan to launch system of electronic exchange of transport documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Turkmenawtoulaglary Agency (Turkmen Automobile Service) will launch an information system of electronic transportation documents, which will enable participants of cargo transportation to exchange waybills in electronic form, Trend reports.

According to official data, ensuring the creation of an information exchange system for the motor transport department is prescribed by a decree of the President of Turkmenistan to the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of the country.

The creation of the new exchange service is due to Turkmenistan's accession to the additional protocol to the UN Convention on the Contract for the International Carriage of Goods by Road concerning the electronic waybill (e-CMR), as well as the goals of improving the design of the e-CMR.

Joining the protocol will also contribute to the digitalization of cargo transportation, and increase transparency and security of the entire logistics chain. Electronic waybills are one of the most important trends in international logistics.