Azerbaijan Railways adds additional trains on Baku - Agstafa - Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Additional trains will be added along the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route on August 5-6, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, trains will depart from Baku Railway Station to Agstafa at 08:25 (GMT+4), while in the opposite direction - at 17:10.

Despite the introduction of additional trips, trains, running according to the schedule, will continue to depart from Baku to Agstafa at 08:45, and in the opposite direction - at 18:15.

The fare (standard seats) on the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route is 17 manat ($10) in one direction. Everyone can purchase tickets at the ticket offices of railway stations or online on the official website.

The trains of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC began transporting passengers on this route from March 18, 2023.