Baku hosts first Caspian International Transport & Logistics Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Baku will host "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2023: corridors, cargos, infrastructure" international conference and exhibition from September 20 through September 21, Trend reports.

According to the organizers, the conference will discuss opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), the potential of Azerbaijan as a transit platform for international transport corridors, transit through Kazakhstan and Georgia as an important link of the Middle Corridor, the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on changes in international transport routes and a number of other issues.

In addition, the speakers will be representatives of public and private transport and logistics structures of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia and other international organizations.

In general, more than 100 people from 15 countries are expected to attend the conference. Forum participants will discuss current market issues and practical cases.