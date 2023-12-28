Azerbaijan's ABADA reveals number of Carnet-TIR certifications issued in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) provided its members with 1,235 Carnet TIR (International Road Transport) documents (permitting sealed road transport shipments to traverse European TIR-member countries without undergoing customs inspection until reaching the destination country) issued by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) in 2023, the association's Secretary-General Kanan Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

Gurbanov explained that these internationally recognized certificates are valid for five years.

He noted that 178 operators are interested in the certificates, and at the end of the year, 1,305 drivers and operators will have them.

ABADA closely collaborates with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee, the member countries of the Union of Road Transport Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Region (BSEC-URTA), and other international organizations.

"We have a working group with customs authorities to address current issues," noted Gurbanov.

ABADA operates a distribution commission for the distribution of permit forms.

Currently, work is underway on issuing "electronic" documents applicable to carriers at Russian border checkpoints.

ABADA is taking steps regarding the implementation of "e-SMR, e-TIR" at international events.

The association established in 1993 is a non-commercial organization uniting legal entities and individuals in Azerbaijan. It was founded in May 1993 and carries out international road freight transportation.

In November 1998, ABADA was accepted as a member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), which is the global guarantee body for the application of Carnet-TIR Carnets, headquartered in Geneva.

