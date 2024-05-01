Caspian Policy Center shares views on UK interest in Middle Corridor and Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The UK, like many European countries, is interested in the role of the Middle Corridor for the transportation of goods from China to Europe, and this issue was among the topics of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's visit to Central Asian countries at the end of April, the article for CPC by Nicholas Castillo, an expert at the Caspian Policy Center (CPC), said, Trend reports.

"The creation of the Middle Corridor, an alternative route for goods traveling to Europe from China bypassing Russia, along with the growing sector of critical minerals and energy resources in the Caspian and Central Asian regions, points to the great importance of Central Asia for European capitals," Castillo noted.

According to him, Cameron's visit to the region fits the pattern of Western leaders and international organizations recognizing the important role of the Middle Corridor and Central Asian countries.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

The route has been actively operating in recent years, steadily increasing cargo transportation from China to Europe via the Caspian-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Black Sea/Türkiye. A total of 2.76 million tons of cargo passed through the corridor in 2023, and plans for 2024 are for 4.2 million tons.

