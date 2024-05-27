Azerbaijan Railways talks on dev't of Middle Corridor's Baku-Tbilisi-Kars segment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has already transported 632 tons of freight from Baku to Kars, Türkiye, with the launch of the modernized Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad (BTK, part of the Middle Corridor) on May 20, Trend reports via ADY.

“Middle Corridor logistics have improved, making East-West goods delivery faster and more efficient. This makes Azerbaijan a logistical hub and boosts Middle Corridor competitiveness and reliability,” ADY emphasized.

Citing the ADY, the BTK railroad was modernized by adding an intermodal connection, communication lines, and critical enhancements on the 184-kilometer Georgia segment

"The agreements inked last week in China will triple East-West freight transport on the Middle Corridor. ADY prioritises Eurasia trade and corporate growth," the statement noted.

Since 2014, the Middle Corridor has been developing on an increasing scale, attracting attention from the EU, the US, and Asian countries.

In 2023, transportation along the Middle Corridor reached nearly 2.7 million tons, with a projected increase to 4.2 million tons in 2024, particularly due to the improved BTK railroad.

