Kazakh energy official explains why country needs another refinery

31 August 2018 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Vice-Minister of energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev, who takes part in the solemn events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the North Caspian project in Atyrau, explained why Kazakhstan needs the fourth refinery, "Kazinform" reported.

"The fact is that the construction of the refinery is a rather long process. At the same time, it is expensive and requires meticulous calculations. In order to justify the construction of the refinery, we must take into account many factors, such as the growth of our economy, population growth, our export potential. And we see that today after the completion of the reconstruction of the two refineries we provide ourselves with gasoline, but this situation will not last forever. The consumption will grow," Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

"At the same time, there is a search for answers to questions about the capacity of the new refinery, as well as its location: whether it will be built near sources of raw materials or in territories where the consumption is high," the vice-minister said.

