Unexploded ordnance still all over streets of Kazakh Arys city

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Unexploded ordnance poses danger to Kazakhstan’s Arys city, said Yerlan Turgumbayev, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

“Unexploded ordnance still remains on the streets of the city following the explosion of an ammunition warehouse,” the minister said.

He further stated that there is a real danger to the lives of the citizens but currently the city is completely cordoned off and no one is allowed to get in.

On June 24, 2019 the warehouse of a military unit in Kazakhstan’s Arys city exploded with subsequent combustion. Currently, the citizens of the city are evacuated.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news