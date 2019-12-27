Reasons for Bek Air plane crash in Kazakhstan's Almaty revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The crashed Bek Air plane twice hooked its tail on the airport’s runway before the takeoff, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport.

Following this, the plane tilted to the right, but the landing gear was already removed.

Specialists of Interstate Aviation Committee are being engaged in the investigation launched on the accident.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to Deputy Head of Emergency Situations Department of Almaty Yerlan Alibekov, rescue operations have completed at the crash site.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operation were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

