Kazakhstan's Bek Air plane crash footage appears online (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

A footage from suveillance cameras of Kazakhstan's Bek Air plane crash video appeared online, Trend reports citing Kazakh media.

The footage shows the plane shaking from side to side during take-off. Unable to gain height, the aircraft begins to glide in the snow and crashes into the building.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan said in the statement that the investigation is considering three versions of the incident: crew error, technical malfunction and the operation of navigation services.

The Bek Air liner crashed on the morning of December 27 during take-off from Almaty Airport to Nur-Sultan. It crashed 20 minutes after departure.

At the time of the take-off of the aircraft in Almaty, 98 people were on board the ship, including nine children, as well as five crew members. As a result of the accident, 12 people were killed, 53 people were hospitalized.

Due to the crash in Kazakhstan, the activities of Bek Air, as well as the use of Fokker-100 aircraft, were suspended.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news