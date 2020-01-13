Kazakh president makes statement on Iran taking blame for Ukraine plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Iranian authorities taking blame for crash of Ukrainian plane is important, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the president's Twitter channel.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

“Iranian authorities taking blame for the plane crash which claimed lives of many citizens from a number countries is an important decision. In this situation, all parties must exercise restraint in order to reduce the tension that civilians also are victims of,” Takayev wrote.

