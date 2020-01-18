Kazakh Bek Air to appeal against Air Operator Certificate suspension in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Bek Air airline company the plane of which crashed near Almaty International Airport will appeal against the suspension of its Air Operator Certificate in court, Trend reports with reference to the company.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended.

On Jan. 10, 2020, Bek Air has sent an appeal to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan calling the suspension of company’s Air Operator Certificate to be ‘flagrant violation'.

However, the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has declared the reasons provided in the Bek Air appeal to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development to be unreasonable.

According to the information published by Bek Air, the company has made an appeal for the decision of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan to be recognized as unlawful and thus, be canceled.

Bek Air noted that the decision the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan to suspend company’s Air Operator Certificate until further notice violated Bek Air’s legal interests and created obstacles for its activities.

The company also said that the radiogram sent by the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan does not include the reasons for the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate, which in itself is a violation of the corresponding law.

The radiogram, according to Bek Air, also does not include the certificate suspension period and the conditions for its suspension, which should be covered in the decision.

