New COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

26 October 2020
Kazakhstan has added 140 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 12 from Sunday, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city have reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 25 and 23, respectively. 15 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Almaty city, 14 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, 9 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, overall caseload since the onset of the pandemic stands at 110,542.

