Kazakhstan to launch plant on production of medical masks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

A plant with a monthly production capacity of two million medical masks has been launched in the Sayram region of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

The project for the plant of medical masks is being implemented by S MEDICAL LLP. The production machines were purchased from China.

According to S MEDICAL Director, Mazhit Maulenov, the workshop is capable of producing up to 2 million pieces of masks per month.

The cost of the project is 80.4 million tenge. Jobs for 30 people have been created, 80,000 pieces of protective masks are sewn here per day.

“Within the framework of this large project, it is planned to manufacture disposable medical and surgical equipment. At the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it was difficult to find a simple mask. Therefore, first of all, we started sewing masks,” said Maulenov.