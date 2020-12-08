One region in Kazakhstan adds highest number of COVID-19 cases for 2nd day straight

Kazakhstan has recorded 670 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 42 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Pavlodar region have reported 104 fresh daily infections, the highest number in Kazakhstan for the second day straight.

Coming in second in terms of number of new COVID-19 cases are North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions each reporting 75 new cases. East Kazakhstan region have added 71 new COVID-19 cases.

65 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Almaty city, 61 – in Atyrau region, 60 – in Akmola region, 23 – in Almaty region, 41 – in Nur-Sultan city, 40 – in West Kazakhstan region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 4- in Turkestan region, 2 – in Shymkent city, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

The newly reported COVID-19 cases have pushed the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 137,653 cases.