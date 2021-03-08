Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 653

Kazakhstan has added 653 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide caseload to 218,754, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city is the only area in the country to report a triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 141. The second highest number of daily infections has been reported in Akmola and Almaty regions – 68 each. 65 more people have been affected by the virus in Pavlodar region. Kostanay region has reported 50 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Atyrau region - 43, Nur-Sultan city - 42, Karaganda region – 38, North Kazakhstan region – 36, West Kazakhstan region – 34, East Kazakhstan region – 21, Zhambyl region – 15, Aktobe region – 13, Shymkent city – 8, Kyzylorda region – 6, Turkestan region – 3, and Mangistau region – 2.

In total, the country has reported 218,754COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.