Kazakhstan may reduce PCR tests prices

Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov revealed Kazakhstan may look into the possibility of reducing PCR tests prices, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

While speaking at the Wednesday press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Deputy Premier Tugzhanov said the PCR tests prices are unlikely to be marked up.

"I think that there will be no surge in PCR tests pricing. And quite honestly I believe that Kazakhstanis will choose vaccination over PCR tests," said Tugzhanov, adding that there is a chance that Kazakhstani authorities will look into the possibility of reducing PCR tests prices.

Tugzhanov also said that despite the fact that the epidemiological situation is quite stable the vaccination campaign needs to be stepped up in light of the detection of the Indian COVID variant.