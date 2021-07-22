Kazakh PM visits Data Processing Center of Transtelecom company in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Transtelecom company demonstrated a data processing center with an area of 1,664 square meters, built on a land plot covering more than two hectares during the visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin in Aktau city, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

The construction of a data center in Aktau worth 6.8 billion tenge ($15.9 million) was launched in 2020 and completed within 10 months.

Despite all the restrictions associated with quarantine, the team of the company managed in a record period of time to implement a large-scale project for the construction of data centers in seven cities of Kazakhstan, including Aktau city, that meet all safety and reliability standards of the Tier III level.

"A modern data center is a digital fortress capable of ensuring secure information exchange of data,” Chairman of the Board of Transtelecom JSC Elnar Adaybekov said. “This year we intend to actively develop a regional network of data centers. Along with increasing the number of countries in which we can operate, it is important for us to ensure the compliance of all facilities with the Tier III level in terms of the data center infrastructure itself and its operation."

The clients of the company already have access to various services based on operating data centers in Aktau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Jezkazgan, as well as in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, which were put into operation earlier, namely, equipment colocation, cloud infrastructure (IaaS), backup, administration and other services.