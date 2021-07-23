Kazakhstan sees growth in manufacturing industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

A 5.6 percent increase in the manufacturing industry has been observed in Kazakhstan since early 2021, Trend reports citing the Kazakh presidential press service.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov.

The president was informed about the implementation of the state programs, as well as on the main activity of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development in the first half of 2021.

President Tokayev was also informed in detail about the development of the manufacturing industry.

“A 5.6 percent increase has been observed in the manufacturing industry, a 31 percent increase in pharmaceuticals, a 22 percent increase in mechanical engineering, a 0.8 percent increase in metallurgy since the beginning of the year,” Atamkulov said.

Moreover, more than 126 projects will be additionally used in Kazakhstan till the end of this year, investments in which will amount to 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.6 billion).

The president was informed that traffic has been opened on highways stretching 2,200 kilometers since the beginning of the year within the Nurly Zhol (Bright Path) program. The transportation of transit cargo is growing, including the China-Europe-China direction - by 59 percent.

Some 6.6 million square meters of housing have been commissioned up till now within the Nurly Zhol program. This figure is planned to be brought up to 17 million square meters by the end of the year.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave instructions on the main directions of the work of the ministry. Among the important tasks, the president named the development and reconstruction of roads of the local network, the construction of rental housing.