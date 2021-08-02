Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 7,573 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 587,952 cases were identified in the country.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 4,681 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 482,958.
Latest
Erdogan express his desire to revive tripartite mechanism Turkey-Georgia-Azerbaijan at level of leaders
Iran declares amount on loans issued by National Development Fund to water, economy, processing industry
Azerbaijani working groups of Interdepartmental Center in Hadrut discuss done, upcoming work in Karabakh (PHOTO)