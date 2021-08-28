Death toll rising in Kazakhstan's military base explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The death toll in the explosion in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region has reached thirteen people, Trend reports with reference to the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

An unidentified body was found at the site of the blast, according to the recent report.

On the evening of August 26, an explosion took place in one of the warehouses in the military unit of the Zhambyl region. Among the dead there are also employees of civil protection bodies.

About 50 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured during the liquidation of fires in the Zhambyl region.

The bodies of three people remain unidentified. The search for the missing continues.