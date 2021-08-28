Death toll rising in Kazakhstan's military base explosion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
The death toll in the explosion in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region has reached thirteen people, Trend reports with reference to the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.
An unidentified body was found at the site of the blast, according to the recent report.
On the evening of August 26, an explosion took place in one of the warehouses in the military unit of the Zhambyl region. Among the dead there are also employees of civil protection bodies.
About 50 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured during the liquidation of fires in the Zhambyl region.
The bodies of three people remain unidentified. The search for the missing continues.
Latest
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
Azerbaijan's First VP grateful to Rehabilitation Center for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders for birthday wishes (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive)
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador