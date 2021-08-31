Kazakhstan's defense minister resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of the Minister of Defense of the country Nurlan Yermekbayev, Trend reports referring to the press secretary of the president.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considered the report of the Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev with a request for resignation and accepted it,” said the presidential spokesman Berik Uali.

Earlier, it was reported that Yermekbayev is ready to resign after eliminating the consequences of the explosions that occurred in the Zhambyl region of the country.

On August 26, a fire broke out near one of the warehouses in a military unit near the village of Kainar in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region, followed by a series of explosions. The cause of the fire is being established.