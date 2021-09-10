Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights to Maldives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is resuming operation of flights to the Maldives, Trend reports citing the company.

The flights will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Air Astana first launched flights to the Maldives from December 5, 2020, and operated flights until May 24, 2021, after which it was suspended due to government restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Tourism of the Maldives, Kazakhstan is among the top 5 countries in terms of the number of tourists arriving from January to May 2021, after Russia, India, Germany, and Ukraine.

To date, Air Astana has resumed about 60 percent of international flights as compared to the pre-pandemic period.

