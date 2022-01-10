Colonel of National Security Committee found dead in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
Colonel of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Azamat Ibraev was found dead in the country's Nur-Sultan city, Trend reports with reference to the National Security Committee.
The body of Colonel Ibraev was found in the yard of his house on January 10, 2022. The pre-trial investigation is underway.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Security breach: UK-based Sikh body extends support to PM, says Punjab could have benefitted from Narendra Modi's visit
Turkish soldiers in prisoner of war camp on Nargin Island survived thanks to Azerbaijani Turks - Turkish Defense Minister
Turkey needs to return to Asia, but this does not mean that we will turn away from the West - Cavushoglu
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts