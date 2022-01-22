Kazakhstan names damage caused to business as result of large-scale rallies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

During the riots in Kazakhstan, 351 properties have been damaged and their immediate regeneration is required, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Kazakh government.

This became known during a meeting held by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov with the participation of heads of central government bodies and akims (mayors) of regions on the implementation of instructions given by the President of Kazakhstan.

Among the property which suffered damage were 45 buildings of government bodies and 306 commercial facilities in eight regions (Almaty and Shymkent cities, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions).

Preliminary damage to business amounted to 98.1 billion tenge ($227.08 million), 97 percent of which accounted for Almaty city.

Smailov instructed the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan, together with the akimats (mayor offices) of the regions, to complete the technical and expert examination of the affected buildings, and estimate the cost of repair work followed by the submission of the necessary documentation to the Ministry of Finance.

The government commission for the assessment of damage from the riots, together with local executive bodies, was instructed to promptly complete the damage assessment, and send the list of affected business entities and the extent of damage caused to them to the Ministry of National Economy.

"The government is ready to carry out the necessary procedure on a weekly basis to allocate funds for prompt assistance to affected entrepreneurs," Smailov said.