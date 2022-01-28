Kazakh president elected chairman of Nur Otan Party (UPDATE)
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was unanimously elected chairman of the Nur Otan Party, Trend reports referring to the presidential press service.
“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was unanimously elected chairman of the Nur Otan Party upon the decision of the extraordinary 21st congress of the party,” Akorda (Presidential Palace of Kazakhstan) said.
First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a proposal to elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the chairman of the Nur Otan party.
