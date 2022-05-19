Balance between interests of business and state must be maintained - Kazakh president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A balance between the interests of business and the state must be strictly maintained, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the local business circles in Kazakhstan.

“We must strictly keep a balance between the interests of business and the state. Following steps must be taken for it,” Tokayev said.

“Systematic measures are required to reduce the repressive nature of the activities of supervisory authorities. There are numerous reports that unwarranted harassment and pressure from law-enforcement structures still persist,” Kazakh president noted.

“Prosecutors, in last five months, have defended the rights of about 100,000 entrepreneurs - almost as many as in 2021. These facts mean that the investigative authorities are persistently dragging business into orbit of criminal prosecution,” Tokayev added.

“General Prosecutor’s Office should ensure the strictest possible control over the prevention of illegal control and surveillance actions and, in particular, investigations of business entities. The practice of recognizing entrepreneurs as suspects is also widespread, while in reality it is only property disputes,” he said.

“Law enforcement structures should focus on fraud detection and prevention, money laundering, illegal cashing, pyramid scheme business model. We must decisively fight shadow economy,” he said.

“We have quite strictly regulated the activities of civilian inspectors. Risk management system, checklists, preventive control have been introduced. Why is this not done for law enforcement agencies?,” Tokayev said.