Kazakhstan to reform its National Security Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Kazakhstan's National Security Committee will be reformed, Trend reports citing the Committee.

This is provided for in the decree "On Certain Issues of the National Security Committee” signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomarty Tokayev on May 17, 2022.

This signed decree amends 15 previous ones and provides for the improvement of the activities of national security agencies.

The updated structure of the Committee has been approved. Separate state institutions of the Committee have been reorganized and optimized.