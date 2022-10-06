Tokayev nominated as presidential candidate of Kazakhstan from ruling party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated as a candidate for the presidency of Kazakhstan in the upcoming extraordinary presidential elections from the ruling party Amanat, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

His candidacy was approved by the delegates at the Extraordinary XXIV Congress of the Amanat Party.

1200 Amanat party members take part in the work of the congress. Party members in all regions and cities of Astana, Almaty, Shymkent elected 700 delegates to participate in the main political event Amanat.