EBRD's current portfolio of projects in Kazakhstan close to €3 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) current portfolio of projects in Kazakhstan exceeds 2.8 billion euros, which is calculated for the implementation of 112 active portfolio projects, Trend reports citing the EBRD.

The share of sustainable infrastructure projects in the updated overall portfolio amounts to 72 percent, which is an equivalent of 2.04 billion euros. Around 24 percent or 696 million euros worth of projects belong to the industry, commerce, and agribusiness sectors.

Meanwhile, the share of financial institutions accounts for the remaining 4 percent, which equals 100 million euros.

In general, EBRD invested over 9.7 billion euros in 306 projects during the years of its operations in the country.