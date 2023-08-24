Kazakhstan choses location for construction of its first nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 24. Kazakhstan has chosen a location for the construction of its first nuclear power plant, Trend reports.
Thus, the facility is expected to be constructed in the village of Ulken in the Almaty region.
However, a final decision regarding the company that will build the NPP in Kazakhstan has not yet been made.
Four contenders are being considered: Russian, Chinese, French, and South Korean companies.
The following companies' recommendations in regard with technology for the first NPP are currently under consideration:
- Chinese CNNC with the HPR-1000 reactor;
- Korean KHNP with the APR-1400 reactor;
- Russian Rosatom with the VVER-1200 and VVER-1000 reactors;
- French EDF with the EPR-1200 reactor.
On August 17, the Minister of Energy of the country noted that the number of supporters for NPP construction among the population is increasing.