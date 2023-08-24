Kazakhstan choses location for construction of its first nuclear power plant

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan Materials 24 August 2023
Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 24. Kazakhstan has chosen a location for the construction of its first nuclear power plant, Trend reports.

Thus, the facility is expected to be constructed in the village of Ulken in the Almaty region.

However, a final decision regarding the company that will build the NPP in Kazakhstan has not yet been made.

Four contenders are being considered: Russian, Chinese, French, and South Korean companies.

The following companies' recommendations in regard with technology for the first NPP are currently under consideration:

- Chinese CNNC with the HPR-1000 reactor;

- Korean KHNP with the APR-1400 reactor;

- Russian Rosatom with the VVER-1200 and VVER-1000 reactors;

- French EDF with the EPR-1200 reactor.

On August 17, the Minister of Energy of the country noted that the number of supporters for NPP construction among the population is increasing.

