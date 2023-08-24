Kazakhstan choses location for construction of its first nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 24. Kazakhstan has chosen a location for the construction of its first nuclear power plant, Trend reports.

Thus, the facility is expected to be constructed in the village of Ulken in the Almaty region.

However, a final decision regarding the company that will build the NPP in Kazakhstan has not yet been made.

Four contenders are being considered: Russian, Chinese, French, and South Korean companies.

The following companies' recommendations in regard with technology for the first NPP are currently under consideration:

- Chinese CNNC with the HPR-1000 reactor;

- Korean KHNP with the APR-1400 reactor;

- Russian Rosatom with the VVER-1200 and VVER-1000 reactors;

- French EDF with the EPR-1200 reactor.

On August 17, the Minister of Energy of the country noted that the number of supporters for NPP construction among the population is increasing.