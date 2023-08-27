Abu Dhabi Ports, KazMunayGas plan joint tanker construction for oil transportation

KAZAKHSTAN, Astana, August 27. Abu Dhabi Ports Group (ADP) and KazMunayGas, national company of Kazakhstan, are planning to collaborate on the joint construction of tankers for oil transportation in open seas and the Caspian Sea in the near term, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kyrgyzstan, said, Trend reports.

This was announced during his meeting with Board Chairman of ADP Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, following Mirzagaliyev working visit in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Mirzagaliyev emphasized that with the expansion of the tanker fleet in the future, their joint venture, Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS), could evolve into a global maritime logistics player.

He also said that the two sides are actively working to expand the pool of international companies utilizing their oil transportation services. Currently, the joint tanker pool of Kazmortransflot National Maritime Shipping Company (a subsidiary of KazMunaiGas) and ADP consists of four vessels.

It was noted that a contract was signed for the transportation of Tengiz crude oil in international waters in collaboration with Chevron in 2023. Kazmortransflot and ADP tankers have begun cargo transportation under this agreement.

By the end of the present year, an addition of three more ADP tankers is anticipated in the pool – 2 Aframax vessels (with a deadweight of 115,000 tons each) and 1 Suezmax vessel (with a deadweight of 130,000 tons).