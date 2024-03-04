Quake in Kazakhstan's shuts Almaty subway

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 4. Almaty Metro in Kazakhstan was closed after the earthquake in the morning, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the metro.

"In order to ensure traffic safety, specialists of the metro will carry out work on tunnel inspection. In this regard, the work of the subway will be resumed within three hours after receiving permission from the Department of Emergency Situations on admission to workplaces. Additional information will be released after receiving the recommendations of the Emergency Department," the press service said.

No destruction on the territory of the metro was recorded, and passengers were evacuated.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), today at 11:22 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred near Almaty.

At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located 31 kilometers to the south of Almaty. According to the MSC-64 scale, Almaty recorded a sensitivity of 5 points.

