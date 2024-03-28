Kazakhstan ready to co-op with its neighbors in dev't of North-South corridor - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with neighboring countries in the development of the international transport corridor North-South, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a speech at the plenary session of the Boao Forum for Asia, held annually in the Chinese province of Hainan, Trend reports.

"It is essential to step up our efforts to develop both existing and new transportation routes. They include the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called Middle Corridor, which most effectively secures supply chains between Asia and Europe. Last year, the volume of cargo traffic along this route doubled to 3 million tons. In the coming years, we expect this figure to reach 10 million tons. At the same time, Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with its neighbors in the development of the North-South corridor," he stressed.

According to Tokayev, the expansion of transit and transportation cooperation between Asian countries is strategically important.

Meanwhile, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a working visit to China on March 28–29.

