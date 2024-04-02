Secretary of Russian Security Council arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 2. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports, citing the Security Council.

On April 3, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in the annual meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

The 19th meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the SCO member states will be held in Astana on April 2–3, 2024. The upcoming event will be chaired by Kazakhstan. For the first time, Iran will attend as a full-fledged SCO member state. The SCO observer states that Mongolia and Belarus are invited as guests.