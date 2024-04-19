Time riping to widen up Kazakh-Kyrgyz trade turnover - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are interested in a significant increase in trade turnover, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a joint briefing with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov for the media.

"We agreed that there should be no unsolved disputes between our countries. A special emphasis was placed on strengthening commercial and economic connections. Kazakhstan is an important trading and business partner for Kyrgyzstan. Last year, bilateral trade turnover totaled 1.5 billion dollars. During the negotiations, we confirmed our desire to increase this indication to $2 billion. In general, there is every chance of dramatically increasing bilateral trade turnover in a short period," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to export industrial and other goods.

"Kazakhstan may currently expand exports to Kyrgyzstan on 195 commodity products totaling $260 million. Kyrgyzstan exports various items to Kazakhstan," the head of state noted.

Tokayev stated that the parties decided to take full advantage of the available opportunities, activate the work of the Intergovernmental Council and the Interregional Forum, and swiftly establish the border commerce and logistics industrial complex.

