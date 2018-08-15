Kyrgyzstan establishes emergency operations center to eliminate anthrax

15 August 2018 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

An emergency operations center has been established in the Kara-Kulja District of Kyrgyzstan to eliminate and localize anthrax, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Health Jyldyz Yerkinova told RIA Novosti Aug. 15.

Sanitary and preventive measures are being carried out, said Yerkinova.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced the hospitalization of 12 people in Kara-Kulja with suspected anthrax. All hospitalized persons contacted with meat of the infected animal.

"Anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic measures are being carried out in conjunction with the veterinary service of the district in order to localize and eliminate anthrax," said Yerkinova.

