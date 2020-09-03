Kawasaki syndrome not registered in Kyrgyzstan

Kawasaki syndrome has not been registered in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the country's Ministry of Health reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The ministry held a meeting of an expert working group to develop guidelines on the features of the impact of coronavirus infection on children with possible complications in the form of Kawasaki syndrome.

The press service of the ministry said that, the expert group included experienced children's specialists (pediatricians, pediatric hematologists, cardiologists, cardio-rheumatologists, rheumatologists, resuscitators).

The meeting participants discussed methods of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of emerging diseases in children.

Deputy Minister of Health Bakyt Dzhangaziev said that the Ministry of Health is preparing to identify, treat and prevent this dangerous disease in Kyrgyzstan.

“Previously, if we thought that COVID-19 was dangerous for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, now there is information that there are cases of severe course among children. Therefore, recommendations were developed for the treatment of coronavirus infection in children. There is also a need to separate Kawasaki syndrome in combination with COVID-19 into a separate block, and in this regard, an expert working group was created to develop a document that will help doctors in the diagnosis and treatment of Kawasaki syndrome in children. It should be noted that today the Kawasaki syndrome has not been registered in Kyrgyzstan,” the deputy minister said.

Pediatrician Venera Shukurova said that the work of the expert working group is not limited to Kawasaki syndrome. She said that in the autumn-winter period it is necessary to prepare for all possible diseases. “World practice shows that 10% of people infected with COVID-19 are children. 2% of them are clinically confirmed. 1% of infected babies have a severe infection. Such statistics should not calm us down. Pediatricians must be prepared for any situation,” the pediatrician said.

According to the experts of the working group, routine immunization of children and breastfeeding of newborns is one of the ways to prevent dangerous diseases.

Currently, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis is conducting mass vaccination of the population.