Kyrgyz PM holds closed meeting in Osh

I held a closed meeting in Osh with the relevant services to further resolve the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov wrote on social networks, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He wrote that he was informed about the current situation.

“In connection with the agreements reached by the heads of the two states on holding negotiations between government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, I flew to the city of Bishkek,” he said.