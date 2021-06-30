Kyrgyzstan reports 1,965 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday 1,965 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 125,003, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 571 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 110,082.
The headquarters also reported 8 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,000.
Currently, 3,389 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 100 of them are in critical condition and 8,454 patients - at home.
A total of 10,440 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.
