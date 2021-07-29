Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree more than 40 km of state border

Over 40 km of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have been agreed upon at the level of working groups, member of the Governmental Commission for border delimitation and demarcation Abdulat Myrzaev said during a session of the Kyrgyz Parliament on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to him, a total of 519 km was agreed at the level of working groups.

"More than 40 km have been agreed upon at the last three meetings. In early August, working groups will meet in Tajikistan. The sections will also be agreed there," the member of the Commission said.