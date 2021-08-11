Reps of Kyrgyzstan to take part in int’l forum on youth rights in Tashkent

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan will remotely participate in the World Conference "Engaging Youth in Global Action" to be held on Aug. 12-13 in Tashkent, Trend reports citing Kabar News Agency.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by theoretical and practical expert on youth entrepreneurship Tilek Toktogaziyev and coordinator of human rights and institute of youth development of Kyrgyz Republic Arina Efremova.

The forum will become a kind of platform for discussions with participation of more than 500 representatives from over 30 countries and international organizations.

Participants will examine measures being taken around the world to support young people in accessing quality education and productive employment. The forum will also discuss how to improve existing international mechanisms to protect and promote the rights of young people.

The forum was initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.