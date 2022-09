BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Bodies of 12 more Kyrgyz people have been received by health organizations in Batken oblast, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reports, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the ministry, the total number of dead from the armed conflict in Batken oblast is 36 people.

The number of injured was 129, seven of whom were sent for outpatient treatment.